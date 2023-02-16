WC health dept kicks off measles immunisation project

The province’s MEC for Health, Nomafrench Mbombo, launched a vaccination drive at the Kleinvlei Community Health Centre on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape health experts have made anti-measles booster-dose vaccine shots available as part of a national immunisation project.

The Western Cape kicked off its measles immunisation programme on Wednesday.

It is aimed at children under the age of 15-years-old and is part of a national vaccination campaign which is currently being rolled out.

Around five measles cases in the region have been detected, with experts urging parents to ensure that their children's measles vaccines are up to date.

"I just want to know from you professionals, where does it start?" a concerned parent asked during an interaction with Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo over their concerns regarding the measles outbreak.

Mbombo on Wednesday launched the vaccination drive at the Kleinvlei Community Health Centre.

"It is worrisome because measles is preventable and we do know once a child contracts measles, especially if he's a vulnerable child, for example, to other illnesses, pneumonia and everything, it is quite actually fatal so that's why we urge everyone to come."

The department said that with more children under the age of 15 being vaccinated against measles, the risks of both short- and long-term potential complications were reduced.