WC govt sets aside R1 billion to counter load shedding

Western Cape premier Alan Winde delivered his State of the Province Address and thrust load shedding into the spotlight.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the province is working tirelessly to invest in solar power to mitigate Eskom's load shedding crisis.

Winde delivered his State of the Province Address on Thursday.

He said power cuts affected progress at every level of the provincial government.

“We are stepping up to make the difference, but we have to take the money from other things because of the failure of Eskom or the failure to rectify the system of energy provision in South Africa after so many years."

He added that the province has set aside R1 billion to protect people in the province from the impact of load shedding.

“So far, there are 41 schools that have entered into an agreement with eight companies to install solar power solutions. In addition to this, the department is helping schools to replace traditional light fittings. Twenty-five schools have received funding for this to fit energy-light systems."