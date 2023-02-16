UCT suspends student with immediate effect over rape allegations

UCT student and SRC member, Mila Zibi, has seven days to appeal the university's special sexual offences tribunal's decision.

CAPE TOWN – University of Cape Town (UCT) student and student representative council (SRC) member, Mila Zibi, was found guilty of rape by the university's special sexual offences tribunal.

On Wednesday, Zibi was suspended from the university with immediate effect for at least two years.

He was accused of raping a fellow student in October 2022.

UCT Vice President Swazi Hlophe welcomed the decision: “We just couldn't be in that space with somebody who is known to be alleged to be a rapist.

“So, certain members of the SRC worked tirelessly to push the OIC [Office for Inclusivity and Change] to come to a verdict quickly to expedite the process."

Meanwhile, Zibi has seven days to appeal the decision.

Eyewitness News is trying to gain clarity on any legal investigation into the incident.