Traffic volumes on Cape Town's N1 & N2 not as bad as before COVID - expert

But the congestion is edging closer to pre-pandemic levels, said Professor Johann Anderson.

CAPE TOWN - A professor in Intelligent Transportation Systems said data shows that Cape Town traffic levels have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels.

This is as motorists daily get stuck in snaking queues in peak traffic on the N1 and N2 highways.

The University of Stellenbosch's Johann Anderson said traffic conditions before COVID-19 were very bad.

"If we look at the topical big volumes that we experience on the N1 and N2, we are getting closer to the pre-COVID wellness, but we are not there yet, I think sometimes we forget how bad it was."

Anderson said traffic volumes are higher on the N2 than on the N1 highway.

"Just to give you an indication on the N1, the traffic volumes in the peak hour are more or less 85% creeping closer to what it was before COVID, on the N2 it's likely more congested, it's sort of sort of 95% there."