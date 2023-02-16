Telkom will cease to exist if it keeps retrenching workers, warns CWU

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said that a new strategy was needed for Telkom, as the service provider had proven that it cannot expand as a business.

These sentiments follow an announcement by the service provider, stating that it will be reducing its staff by 15% to meet the future needs of the company.

The union said that the company retrenched every two years, and always used the same reasons to do so.

It warned government that Telkom would cease to exist if it continued to retrench workers as it has since 2014.

The union's general secretary, Aubrey Tshabalala: "This indicates that in 10 years' time there'll be no Telkom because this was one of the giants in Africa and today, it's not even able to compete effectively locally in South Africa with MTN and Vodacom."