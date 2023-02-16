Sona 2023: Ramaphosa expected to reply to heated debate on Thursday

During the debate, opposition parties urged President Cyril Ramaphosa not to appoint a new electricity minister, saying it would only add to an already 'bloated mega presidency'.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to take to the podium on Thursday afternoon to reply to a rather heated two-day debate on his state of the nation address.

During the debate, opposition parties urged Ramaphosa not to appoint a new electricity minister, saying it would only add to an already "bloated mega presidency".

On Wednesday, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa repeated calls for the president to abandon the idea, calling it a "duplication" of existing roles in Cabinet.

"Don't have a nanny Cabinet. If they are not working, fire them. What has happened is that you have got a bloated mega presidency now," said Hlengwa.

The country's worsening power crisis dominated most of the debate.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu said the president should be honest and admit to South Africans that renewables were not the answer.

"Number one is you must stop this illusion that South Africa is going to immediately discontinue the usage of coal as base-load energy sourcing because that is the only way we can sustain our electricity."

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Siviwe Gwarube was scathing in her assessment of the president's term in office.

"You have brought this country to its knees. You have nailed the coffin, created a nation in disaster," she said.

Ramaphosa was also taken to task by the DA's Andrew Whitfield on how violent crime had worsened under his watch.

"When you became president, you promised to halve violent crime in 10 years, but murder has increased by nearly 20% when you took office," Whitfield said.

African National Congress (ANC) MPs came to Ramaphosa's defence.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola criticised the opposition.

He said that instead of engaging the president's plans meaningfully, opposition parties used the debate to campaign for the 2024 election.

"I expected a debate by the opposition parties, but what did they come and do here, all of them, without exception; the EFF, the DA, the Freedom Front Plus? They came here to present their election manifesto."

Ramaphosa's was expected to reply at 2pm on Thursday.