Solidarity: Electricity state of disaster threatens 'significant harm' to SA

The trade union said that it would 'cause a disaster and not avert it,' arguing that there was 'a vast range of basic rights' that were 'potentially imperilled by yet another nationwide state of disaster'.

JOHANNESBURG - Solidarity said that the decision to call a state of disaster over the electricity crisis threatened “significant harm” to the public.

The trade union launched an urgent application to have the decision reviewed and set aside by the High Court in Pretoria.

Solidarity maintained that the current crisis was of the government’s own making and, as such, it was not what the Disaster Management Act was designed for.

The union added that this was especially true “where it would serve to impose upon a delinquent government even fewer checks and balances than those it flouted in creating the crisis”.

This, it said, would “cause a disaster and not avert it”.

It brought the application in the public interest and, as Solidarity put it, “in the interests of virtually all South Africans who, through the state of disaster, [were] to be subjected to an unlawful scheme of misguided executive overreach”.

The union argued that there was “a vast range of basic rights" that were "potentially imperilled by yet another nationwide state of disaster”.