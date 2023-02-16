Security threat halts court proceedings in Nomzamo tavern shooting case

Community members blocked the entrance to the court and are vowing to torch the building if one of the accused is granted bail.

JOHANNESBURG - The Orlando Magistrates Court has stopped proceedings in the bail judgment for one of the men linked to the Nomzamo tavern killings.

This is because community members have blocked the entrance to the court, vowing to torch the building if the accused is granted bail.

Six men linked to the murder of 16 patrons at the Soweto tavern in July last year have appeared in the dock.

The five other men have abandoned their bid for bail.

It looks as if the matter has now been moved to the Johannesburg Magistrates Court and it will resume on Monday.

BREAKING: The prosecution in the Nomzamo Tavern massacre case asks the court to postpone the bail judgement due to a security threat. We are hearing that the community is planning to petrol bomb the court if accused #3 is granted bail.

Despite security being tight at the Orlando Magistrates Court, with additional police members being deployed, the hands of the court were tied as proceedings could not continue.

This was due to fear of a security threat posed by the residents of the Nomzamo community.

State Advocate Inge Vogelpath told the court that a security risk assessment had informed the decision not to conitnue with the bail judgement.

She also pointed out how the court only had one entry and exit point.

Community members have threatened to bomb the court and the Orlando police station nearby if accused number three was granted bail.

His lawyer, JP Venter, told the court that due to the close proximity of the building to the main road, it would be best to move this matter to a different court.

Meanwhile, community members have vowed to camp at the gate, not allowing the magistrate or the accused to leave.