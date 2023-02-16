Saps to employ sophisticated methods to crack down on crime, says Gungubele

South Africa has in recent weeks seen an upsurge in deadly mass shootings in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in The Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the South African Police Service (Saps) is being strengthened to prevent crime in the wake of gun violence that has seen scores of people lose their lives in recent weeks.

Expressing Cabinet’s sympathies following this weekend’s shooting of hip-hop artist Kiernan Forbes known as AKA, his friend, chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, and anti-crime activist Ayob Mungalee, Gungubele said Saps is intensifying operations to remove illegal firearms.

He was briefing the media about the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

In the past year, over 65,000 guns have been removed from circulation.

“Cabinet expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed in recent mass shootings in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. These heinous and cold-blooded attacks, which are being investigated by law enforcement authorities, highlight the prevalence of gun violence and its impact on communities.

“Cabinet reassures South Africans that the South African Police Service is being strengthened to prevent crime. This includes putting more police on the streets and setting up specialised teams that will focus on specific types of crime.”

Gungubele added that the police will use data-driven methods in a more sophisticated way to identify and target crime hotspots.