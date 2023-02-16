SA's electricity state of disaster: Ramaphosa promises proper oversight

The Democratic Alliance said it feared a looting spree similar to the one seen during the COVID-19 pandemic would ensue.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated his promise of transparent procurement and proper oversight during the national state of disaster he declared around the energy crisis.

During his State of the Nation Address (Sona) last Thursday, he said the Auditor-General would be roped in to keep a watchful eye on expenditure to guard against any misuse of the money earmarked to attend to the disaster.

This week, when members of Parliament debated the Sona, the Democratic Alliance(DA) referred to the Disaster Management Act as a dangerous weapon in the hands of incompetent ministers.

READ: DA headed to court over state of disaster despite calling for it too

But in reply to the debate on Thursday afternoon, Ramaphosa defended the decision - saying it will allow the government to speed up measures to deal with the electricity shortfall.

Ramaphosa took a swipe at Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and the DA in general for touting the energy crisis to be declared a state of disaster, yet they abruptly criticised the move as an abuse of the system.

"The state of disaster that was declared last week will be used to mitigate the social and economic effects of load shedding and accelerate the measures necessary to close the shortfall in electricity, and nothing else," said the president.

READ: Ramaphosa rules out looting as energy crisis declared national state of disaster

Ramaphosa said the Disaster Management Act - which allowed emergency procurement during the COVID-19 pandemic - will be used to deal with the energy crisis.

The DA has challenged the act in court, arguing that it gives too much power to certain ministers without parliamentary oversight.

"We will use the state of disaster to get rid of unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles that stand in the way of urgently bringing new generation capacity onto the grid. We will use it to ensure continuity in the provision of critical services and supply chains, and to address the impact of load shedding on businesses and households."

Coupled with the appointment of an electricity minister, Ramaphosa believes the state of disaster is the fastest way for the country to overcome the power shortages.

READ: WC govt sets aside R1 billion to counter load shedding