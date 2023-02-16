SA Civil Aviation Authority investigating fatal Centurion light aircraft crash

The aviation authority said that it would issue a final report on the incident that killed one person in a light aircraft crash near the N14 on Wednesday within the next 30 days.

PRETORIA - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said that it was investigating the cause of a light aircraft crash that left one person dead in Centurion.

The aircraft went down at the Eagles Creek Aerodrome next to the N14 on Wednesday, crashing into a nearby river.

The SACAA said that its incident investigating team assessed the crash site and was processing the evidence collected.

The aviation authority said that the final report into the cause of the crash would be issued in due course.

“There was one occupant on board and that occupant sustained fatal injuries. The aircraft, itself, sustained substantial damage and there will be a preliminary report that will be issued in 30 days,” said SACAA’s Sisa Majola.