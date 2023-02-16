Ramaphosa defends decision to appoint Minister of Electricity

The president said an energy minister will help the country to shift gears in addressing load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his decision to appoint a Minister of Electricity.

Responding to the debate on his State of the Nation Address in the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday afternoon, Ramaphosa said the appointee for the position would be able to pay undivided attention to the energy crisis.

He said the government has taken a number of important steps to reduce the severity and frequency of load shedding.

Ramaphosa said the government does not need a new plan to address the energy crisis but rather needs to work faster on the energy action plan it unveiled in 2022.

"To end load shedding, however, we must shift gears. A crisis of this nature demands a co-ordinated response and it demands urgent action. That is why I am appointing a special minister in The Presidency and why a national state of disaster has been declared."

Ramaphosa said the new electricity minister will lead the National Energy Crisis Committee and carry out its directives.

"The minister of electricity will be focused day in and day out only on addressing the load shedding crisis, working together with the management of Eskom and the board."

Ramaphosa said he believes with the Minister of Electricity focused on load shedding, the country stands a better chance of overcoming the energy crisis.