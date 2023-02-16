Project Cheetah unrelated to Sheba or Edenvale tiger- wildlife expert

Professor Adrian Tordiffe clarified that sending the 12 big cats to India was part of an agreement between SA and India, which is primarily for research purposes.

JOHANNESBURG - A veterinary science professor at the University of Pretoria said the relocation of 12 wild cheetahs to India on Friday has nothing to do with the recent cases involving tigers roaming the country's streets.

Professor Adrian Tordiffe said cheetahs are less dangerous than tigers and have no history of killing human beings.

Tordiffe explained that sending these cats to India is part of an agreement between the two countries to help facilitate research projects to benefit both India and South Africa.

"Twenty of the high courts in India approved the reintroduction project on an experimental basis, following that through plans, we took eight cheetahs last year from Namibia to India. We were just waiting for the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the government of South Africa and the government of India."

Following the concern of a shortage of veterinary doctors in the country, Tordiffe said wildlife doctors aren’t in the same position.

“Certainly not in that area that we have any real shortage. I mean because it's such an attractive career option for both local South African veterinarians as well as international veterinarians, (they) would try anything to come to South Africa so that they can work with the kind of species that we work with."