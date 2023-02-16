Police nab suspects using Grindr to kidnap and rob people

The four men allegedly used the dating app to arrange meetings at secluded places, before robbing and kidnapping unsuspecting victims.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested four men in Parktown for allegedly criminally targetting users of dating app, Grindr.

Police said the victims were members of the queer community.

Earlier this week, a 26-year-old man who had been chatting to one of the suspects on the app was hijacked and kidnapped.

The matter was reported to the Mondeor police station whereafter the police's anti-kidnapping task team was deployed.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said they recovered the victim alive and he has since been reunited with his family.

"Thirty-three-year-old Thabo Ndlovu, 27-year-old Ndumiso Mahlangu, 27-year-old Sibusiso Tshabalala and 25-year-old Elson Nyati were arrested and each of them are facing a charge of hijacking, kidnapping, and extortion."