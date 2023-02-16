Parents urged to support campaign child immunisation campaign against measles

Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said that the majority of those who had measles at the moment were between the ages of 1 and 15.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has recorded just over 500 laboratory-confirmed measles since the outbreak of the disease.

The national health department has urged parents and caregivers to support the national child immunisation campaign currently under way against measles, human papillomavirus (HPV) and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

He added that this was the reason that the campaign was targeting all children between 6 months and 15 years.

"The department, working closely with the sister departments of basic education and social development, provinces and various stakeholders has embarked on a nationwide child immunisation campaign to vaccinate children at schools, early childhood development centres and other public places in order to ensure no child is left behind."

Mohale stressed that unvaccinated children were at the highest risk of contracting measles and infecting fellow classmates and those they lived with.

"Schools have been issuing consent forms to learners so that parents and caregivers can sign to enable health workers to immunise learners. No learner will be immunised until his or her parents or legal guardian has given permission through signing a consent form, and parents are strongly encouraged to provide this consent."