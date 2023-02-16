Para-athlete Simone Kruger opens athletics season with 4 records

The 17-year-old recorded two South African and two African records in two sporting codes, shot put and discus.

JOHANNESBURG - Para-athlete Simone Kruger broke four records at the Winelands International Para Athletics Competition recently held in Stellenbosch.

The 17-year-old recorded two South African and two African records in two sporting codes, shot put and discus.

“I really was very excited during my shot put to achieve my first 12 metre throw. This was a very important hurdle to cross,” said Kruger to Eyewitness News.

The Dubai 2019 World Championship silver medallist began practicing shot put and discus at only eight and nine, respectively, competing for the first time when she was 10.

Mzansi, meet athlete two of our #MeetOurParalympians series



16-year-old Simoné Kruger is already a double world record holder! See how she broke the discuss world record at 14



Simoné was born with a stroke and has cerebral palsy.

Kruger - who came fifth at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in the discus throw said she had to dig deep because of the heat at Coetzenburg Stadium in Stellenbosch.

She said the 40-degree heat started affecting her technique.

“I first struggled to get my goal of 34.73 metre and to be number one on the world rankings. This all changed during my fifth throw when it all came together. I really had to push my whole body in the heat to get to this very exciting distance. I was extremely excited to get both records.”

The para-athlete bagged 1050 Raza points for the shot put and 968 Raza points for discus.

Raza points are a method in paralympic athletes' field competitions for competing throws or jumps by athletes of differing levels of disabilities.

Para-athlete Simone Kruger recorded two South African records and two African records at the Winelands international Para Athletics Competition in 2023. Picture: Andries Kruger/ Facebook.

Kruger says what her kept her grounded as an athlete is staying humble, something she says she was taught from a young age.

“I want to first send a huge message to all upcoming athletes always to stay humble. Secondly, every athlete needs to enjoy this wonderful sport of athletics and last but not least, you have to train very hard to achieve your best in becoming the best.”

The Winelands International is an opportunity for African para-athletes to start the competition year. It is also one of only two local platforms, the other being the Sports Association for the Physically Disabled (SASAPD) National Championships, where para-athletes can qualify for world events such as the Para Athletics Championship in France.

“This year’s Wineland International for example has given me an early opportunity to join the world ranking list and also to see where I am during a competition. Due to the fact that overseas travel is very expensive this competition allowed us to stay in budget and still compete at a very professional IPC (International Paralympic Committee) accredited competition.”

Kruger has medalled twice at the World Junior Paralympic Championships, and among other things has broken the World F38 Discus record.

She said she'd love for para-athletics to get more attention and funding, something Kruger believes is crucially needed.

“I would love our wonderful sport to get much more marketing in the media and grow the same as it is happening overseas. I have always seen my dad doing so much on social media to market every para-athlete to get well-deserved praise for their extremely hard work. This gave me so much hope that every person’s positive contribution can make a difference."

Funding for para-sports has always been a contentious talking point in the country, with a number of top athletes juggling careers, relying on parents, and having other hurdles to overcome in order to represent the national team.

“Brand sponsorships are extremely rare in para-athletics, and I want to see that grow. We have so much talent to support. Currently, finances are definitely needed in the para-sports community in South Africa, to start travelling overseas and compete on a more regular basis with all your competitors and to get used to conditions in other continents.”

Congratulations Sportswoman of the year with a disability Simone Kruger at 17 years has recorded a new African & South African record of 34.74m in the discus for senior Women at the ASA Grand Prix leg 4 in Germiston.

