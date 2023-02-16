Outa heads to court to challenge electricity state of disaster

Outa believes government's decision to declare a state of disaster was irrational, arbitrary, and unlawful, saying that the electricity crisis is not new.

JOHANNESBURG - Government is facing mounting legal action over the electricity state of disaster as the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has now also turned to the courts.

Earlier this week, trade union Solidarity launched an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria to review and set aside the decisions that paved the way for the state of disaster.

Outa believes the decision to declare a state of disaster was irrational, arbitrary, and unlawful.

OUTA’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, says the electricity crisis is not new and that “years of state capture, mismanagement, and a dysfunctional culture are not a rational justification for the declaration of a national state of disaster."

"The state of disaster grants extraordinary powers to the authorities to make far-reaching decisions without parliamentary oversight, which is a concern in the light of past extensive looting enabled by emergency procurement during the COVID-19 state of disaster."

Fick says they’re also concerned that if the current state of disaster is allowed to stand, it will open the floodgates for disasters to be declared in other sectors addled by “dysfunction, mismanagement, and corruption”.

"Declaring a national state of disaster will in effect become a tool for the government to circumvent accountability and hide behind the excuse of a disaster to reach an apparent ‘quick-fix’ for problems that were years in the making."