Opposition MPs have deliberately turned a blind eye to progress: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa replied to the two-day debate on his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said some opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) had failed to come up with practical suggestions on how to fix some of the country's challenges.

Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to the two-day debate on his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The president highlighted some of the work done by the government to strengthen entities like the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to fulfil their mandates effectively.

He said the debate on his Sona revealed the extent of political contestation in the country.

"Some chose to belittle and even to deride what has been achieved over the last five years in the midst of extremely difficult conditions because it does not serve their political interests to recognise the progress that has been made, and progress that is clear to everyone who cares to know."