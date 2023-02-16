Nomzamo residents threaten mayhem if tavern massacre suspect is given bail

Sixteen patrons were gunned down in the early hours of July 10th last year in what's alleged to have been a war between two Basotho burial societies for mine workers.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Nomzamo Park have promised to render Soweto ungovernable if one of the accused of the Mdlalose Tavern massacre is released on bail.

The Orlando Magistrate's Court is expected to deliver judgment on the bail application of one of the six accused on Thursday.

The five other men linked to the mass shooting in July last year have abandoned bail.

READ: Gauteng police reveal identities of 5 suspects linked to July Soweto tavern shooting

Sixteen patrons were gunned down in the early hours of 10 July last year in what's alleged to have been a war between two Basotho burial societies for mine workers.

During a brief court appearance on Wednesday, angry Nomzamo residents protested outside the building, demanding that the accused be denied bail.

"If you give them bail, there will be no peace in South Africa," one man said.

We are outside the Orlando court where the 6 men accused of the #NomzamoTavern massacre appeared. 16 people were killed in the shooting at the Mdlalose Tavern in July. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/TlM4Id5f9q ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2023

The group protested with traditional spears and shields, and told Orlando station commander, Brigadier Nonhlanhla Kubheka of the hurt that the alleged killers had caused.

"Our hearts are bleeding. Children have been left fatherless. Some of the victims' wives were pregnant when they [husbands] were killed."

Protestors vowed to be back on Thursday when the State is expected to apply to reopen its case against bail for accused number three.

READ: State to bring new evidence to oppose bail of Soweto tavern massacre suspect

The State wanted to submit a supplementary affidavit from the investigating officer.

In his bail application, accused number three, a former Hawks branch commander, detailed how the shooting was the result of friction between two rival burial society groups, made up of miners, many of them in the country illegally from Lesotho.

He told the court that his co-accused told him the mass shooting was a mistake, and that the people who died were simply at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The man claimed he had committed to helping police arrest the perpetrators who were part of the Terene ea Khosi Mokata burial society.

According to him, his co-accused had told him they had targeted members of rival group, Terene ea Khosi Chakela, to avenge the murder of three of their own in Kliptown the previous week.

In his affidavit, he painted a picture of being arrested under false pretence as he thought that he was linking police with the alleged perpetrators.

He argued that as a businessman who has six wives and six children, and who owns farms with cattle, properties worth about R5 million rand, taxis and bakkies also worth about R5 million, as well as other profitable businesses, he would not risk losing it all of that by fleeing if he was released on bail.

The State opposed bail, arguing that due to the violent nature of the crime, releasing him would endanger the safety of the public.