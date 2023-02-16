Mkhwebane inquiry hits another snag as witness refuses to testify

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has said she can’t continue to take part in the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office because her legal team has not been paid.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office hit another snag.

One of her witnesses, investigator Bianca Mvuyana, declined to give evidence as planned on Thursday.

She also did not depose an affidavit or give a statement to the Section 194 committee.

Former deputy public protector Kevin Malunga will also not be giving oral evidence as planned this week.

The committee was told that Mvuyana indicated her unwillingness to give evidence to the inquiry.

"Rodney Mataboge is coming to give evidence on Tuesday as a witness called by the committee on the back of Ms Mvuyana indicating that she’s not prepared to give evidence if the chief investigator, to whom she reported is not giving evidence," said evidence leader Nasreen Bawa.

And that’s a fair comment because there is a chain of command within the Office of the Public Protector.

Mkhwebane also clashed with the committee chairperson accusing him of siding with the Office of the Public Protector and questioning some of her costs.

"You even go further and include issues of me wasting a lot of money."

The hearings are expected to continue next week Tuesday with evidence from one of the last witnesses.