Lotto results: Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay
16 February 2023 05:36

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 15 February 2023 are:

Lotto: 04, 07, 14, 30, 37, 46 B: 16

Lotto Plus 1: 06, 35, 36, 40, 49, 51 B: 26

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 27, 30, 34, 39, 47 B: 38

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

