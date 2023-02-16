Lotto results: Wednesday, 15 February 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 15 February 2023 are:
Lotto: 04, 07, 14, 30, 37, 46 B: 16
Lotto Plus 1: 06, 35, 36, 40, 49, 51 B: 26
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 27, 30, 34, 39, 47 B: 38
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
