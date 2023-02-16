Go

Makhado bus crash death toll increases after search for bodies briefly reopened

Despite declaring the search operation over, it was temporarily reopened after a family member reported a loved one who was on the bus missing.

FILE: The scene of an accident in Limpopo involving a tour bus and a cash-in-transit van, on 13 February 2023. Picture: @TransportLimCom/Twitter
16 February 2023 09:51

JOHANNESBURG - Police divers have discovered another body in the river a bus plunged into in Limpopo following a head-on collision on Monday.

The death toll now stands at 22 people.

The bus transporting commuters collided with a cash-in-transit van on the N1 highway near the Hendrik Verwoed tunnel. It rolled off a bridge and into the Phandanama River.

The search operation was declared over until a family reported a missing loved one who was on the bus.

Divers then reopened the search on Thursday morning and recovered the missing family member.

The Limpopo Department of Transport said the search operation had officially been closed again.

