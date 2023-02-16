Lesufi: Gauteng open to buying any form of energy to curb power cuts

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi addressed the Gauteng Energy Expo in Johannesburg on Thursday morning, he said Gauteng needs to be protected from economic impacts of loadshedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the province was open to buying any form of energy to curb load shedding.

Lesufi was addressing the Gauteng Energy Expo in Johannesburg on Thursday morning where industry experts gathered to contribute to the province's energy security strategy.

GAUTENG GOVERNMENT HOSTS ENERGY EXPO



The provincial government is this morning hosting the inaugural Gauteng Energy Expo where individuals & entities with energy or financing solutions will gather to demonstrate and engage on solutions to the energy crisis

Premier @Lesufi delivers the keynote address: The @GautengProvince's response to the energy crisis at the inaugural Gauteng Energy Expo currently underway.

Lesufi said that the expo was for energy producers to pitch their ideas and products to Gauteng.

He said that it was important that Gauteng, as the economic hub of South Africa, was protected from the devastating economic impacts of load shedding.

“Those institutions that are at the forefront of rendering services to our people. We need to assist them, we need these institutions to have the energy that can be provided. Where we are as a local government, we have reached a stage where any form of energy must be brought to the table, any form of energy must be presented to us."