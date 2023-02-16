KABELO CHABALALA: Women & girls deserve menstruation leave every month, period!

OPINION

United States novelist Florence King says: “Gradually, my whole concept of time changed until I thought of a month as having twenty-five days of humanness and five others when I might just as well have been an animal in a steel trap.”

To express such words can only give us a glimpse of how many girls and women feel about menstruation.

If you ask me which version of my wife is easier to deal with between her during “that time of the month” and her during pregnancy and the proverbial cravings, I would say, none!

Pregnancy and menstruation have both shown me a side of her that leaves me wanting to cry with her, and another where I feel very helpless. Both are unpredictable in their nature.

For girls in school, the severity of the period pains is something they unfortunately quickly learn to live with and carry through the menstruation process while they go about their days at school, and it shouldn’t be.

Periods are a result of nature. What I know about our country is this: we are good at making provisions for things that people can avoid if they practice self-control and restraint.

For instance, we are quick to ensure that there are free condoms all over the country, but we cannot ensure that there are sanitary pads at every taxi rank, public toilet, and mall.

This brings me to my main point; why do we have everything in place for pregnant women? We agree that they should at least be entitled to three months of maternity leave, and should they experience any discomfort while at work, no manager or human resources personnel would be against them going home or seeing their gynecologist. It is non-negotiable.

But we are not concerned or worried about the days when a girl or woman doesn’t feel okay during _that _time of the month.

People are going to argue about how that may destabilise workflow, or make the girls miss a test or an important lesson - as if there are no notes or postponements and other measures in place.

I think, if we are going to continue to preach progressive rights and laws, especially human rights, we should submit a bill that gives girls and women must get at least two compulsory school days off, and paid leave days, respectively.

As a husband, I always feel helpless around my wife when confronted with this, but I believe that at least two days will give her the relief she definitely deserves, and allow her to look after herself the best way she knows how without worrying about work. Ditto girls at school.

Chabalala is the author of A journey from boyhood to manhood, and a champion of everything healthy and progressive, promoting masculinity in black boys and men.