IN PICS: Cyclone Gabrielle devastates New Zealand's North Island

NAPIER - New Zealand redeployed gunships and helicopters to deliver water, food and fuel to cities cut off by Cyclone Gabrielle on Thursday, as overwhelmed rescue teams embraced overseas offers of help.

Five people have died and 10,500 more have been displaced, according to authorities, in a disaster that has crippled the country's populous North Island.

Four days of violent winds and lashing rains caused landslides and widespread flooding that lacerated the island's road network, caused rolling power cuts and knocked out hundreds of mobile phone towers.

People wade through flood waters in the city of Napier, situated on the North Island's east coast. Picture: AFP

A flooded area in Wairoa on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island. Picture: New Zealand Defence Force / AFP

Waiohiki bridge and surrounds inundated by the Tutaekuri River after Cyclone Gabrielle made landfall near the city of Napier. Picture: AFP

Police said 3,500 people had been reported as "uncontactable", as residents around the country tried desperately to reach loved ones.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the police held "grave concerns" for those still missing.

"We do need to be prepared for the likelihood there will be more fatalities," he warned.

Hipkins said over 100,000 households were still without power on the North Island, home to more than three-quarters of the country's five million residents.

An area damaged by flooding in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle near Napier on February 16, 2023. Picture: AFP

A car submerged in floodwater in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle near Napier on February 16, 2023. Picture: AFP

New Zealand is under a national state of emergency after Cyclone Gabrielle bore down on its northern coast on February 12. Picture: AFP

The New Zealand Defence Force has deployed two large naval vessels and a C-130 Hercules transport plane to deliver thousands of litres of water along with personnel and several mobile water treatment plants to hard-hit regions.

NH90 helicopters have brought in supplies and rescued hundreds of people stranded on their rooftops.

After offers of help from the United States and other countries were initially set aside, Hipkins said emergency response experts from Australia would arrive in the coming days.

A military helicopter passing over floodwaters north of Auckland. Picture: New Zealand Defence Force / AFP

People wait in a queue to fill their gas bottles in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle near Napier on February 16, 2023. Picture: AFP

Flood damage in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle near Napier on February 16, 2023. Picture: AFP

An aerial photo shows a rail bridge (R) damaged and washed away during Cyclone Gabrielle near Napier on February 16, 2023. Picture: AFP

The cyclone itself has already faded into the South Pacific, but further downpours and severe thunderstorms complicated relief efforts and sparked new landslides.

Authorities are still grappling with the scale of the devastation wrought by the storm, and estimates of the damage done and the cost of repairs are scarce.

"We know it's going to be in the region of billions, not millions, of dollars," Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr told AFP.

"I think the figure will be in the range of several billion - five to 10 billion dollars (US$3-6 billion), possibly more."