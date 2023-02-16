High number of road crashes having severe impact on SA economy - Chikunga

Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga was speaking to community members in the Vhembe district of Limpopo and the families of the many people who had been affected by the bus crash in Makhado.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said that the high rate of road accidents had a severe impact on the country’s economy.

Chikunga was speaking to community members in the Vhembe district of Limpopo and the families of the many people who had been affected by the bus crash in Makhado.

A bus transporting commuters from Louis Trichardt to different villages in the Vhembe district collided head-on with a cash-in-transit vehicle on the N1 highway on Monday.

The death toll currently stands at 21.

Chikunga expressed concern about the burden put on the country’s economy as a result of road fatalities.

She said that the country had lost billions of rands due to high-magnitude accidents, with many companies losing employees on the road.

"A simple reading of the costs of road crashes last recorded tells us that road crash fatalitites in 2021 led to a R188 billion economic loss and posed a huge burden to our economy."

The deputy minister was responding to the fatal bus crash in Makhado that claimed many lives, stating that it would have an immeasurable impact on the country.