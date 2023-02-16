EFF vows to disrupt Lesufi's State of the Province Address

EFF Gauteng leader Nkululeko Dunga said the party does not have confidence in the leadership of the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng leader Nkululeko Dunga on Tuesday revealed that the party is planning to disrupt Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s State of the Province Address.

Lesufi is set to deliver his address next Monday at the Johannesburg City Hall.

Dunga said Lesufi is an extension of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“It was the ANC [African National Congress] Gauteng who nominated Cyril for the position of being president. So if at a national level we are saying we do not have confidence in Cyril, then we need to not have confidence in the very same people who supported and moved with his name to ascend to The Presidency.”

Despite the ANC and EFF working together to remove the DA-led multiparty government in Gauteng, Dunga noted that there is no coalition between the parties.

“There is no coalition with the ANC. We are applying dialectical materialism where it exists. Issues of time and space. Ours is to remove the DA [Democratic Alliance] because we gave them a mammoth power to take over and they have failed.”