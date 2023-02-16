EFF storms Tshwane council offices demanding removal staffers

The EFF said following the resignation of Mayor Randal Williams, his staff had to vacate their offices.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) members stormed the City of Tshwane council office on Thursday calling for the removal of the Mayoral Committee Members and other staff following the resignation of Mayor Randall Williams.

Williams resigned from his position early this week saying he wants to ensure stability in the city.

His resignation is expected to come into effect at the end of February.

But the red berets said his staff is no longer in charge of the City of Tshwane and should all vacate their posts.

"You can’t resign two times, it's not a private company. This is the municipality," said EFF Tshwane chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane's chief of staff Jordan Griffiths accused EFF members of intimation.

"So the current mayoral structure in place is properly duly constituted and lawful as confirmed by the speaker yesterday. So the mayoral committee has been duly appointed and they are carrying on with their work and duties, regardless of what the EFF may say or not say. They can't stop us from working."

He said despite the resignation of Williams, the mayoral structure currently in place is lawful.

