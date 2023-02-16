Economists warn consumers to brace for another repo rate hike

While the central bank's decision to increase the repo rate is believed to have had a taming effect on inflation, the headline inflation remains above the inflation band of between 3% and 6%.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists have warned consumers to brace for yet another hike in the repo rate when the reserve bank's monetary policy committee meets next month.

The warning comes despite a drop in headline inflation for January, which now sits at 6.9%.

Efficient Group economist, Dawie Roodt, said that there was still some room for the reserve bank to increase the repo rate again.

"If they go for another increase, I don't think they're going to go for 50 basis points or half a percent. I think they'll increase by a smaller margin of 25 basis points."

Contrary to earlier predictions, chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine, believes that the central bank may still be far from ending its hiking cycle.

Jammine said that power cuts were among factors to blame.

"The inflation will drop more slowly than we were hoping and as a consequence interest rates will not be able to come down this year as we were hoping."