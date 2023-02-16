Doccie on Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 to be released on Netflix

'MH370: The Plane That Disappeared’ will be available on 8 March, coinciding with the ninth anniversary of the aircraft's disappearance.

Cape Town – Netflix will be releasing a three-part series on the Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 that went missing on 8 March 2014.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared will be available on 8 March, coinciding with the ninth anniversary of the flight’s disappearance.

“Nine years later, the event is still a disturbing, unresolved mystery, and the three-part speculative docuseries brings together a global community of family members, scientists and investigative journalists, all of whom continue to search for answers,” reads the Netflix website.

In 2014, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 — and the 239 souls on board — vanished. Nine years later, we still don't know what happened or who is responsible...



MH370: The Plane That Disappeared premieres March 8 pic.twitter.com/1YfJmQ9ss2 ' Netflix (@netflix) February 15, 2023

Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 took off from Kuala Lumpur en route to Beijing, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board.

Shortly after taking to the skies, the plane mysteriously disappeared off the radar.

Following a 16-month-long search, a large section of the plane’s wing washed up on shore off the East African Coast.

Despite the search being described as the most expensive in history, the aircraft is yet to be found.