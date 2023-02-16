City of Joburg to rope in GP govt to address electricity crisis, says mayor

Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad said he would deviate from pursuing his predecessor's plans to deal with load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected City of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad said he will abandon his predecessor’s energy plan.

Prior to being voted out of the mayoral position, Mpho Phalatse introduced a R400 million energy plan that aimed to avert at least three load shedding stages.

The plan involved recommissioning open-cycle gas turbine stations, smart meters and energy management systems.

Phalatse was also planning to establish an infrastructure fund.

But Amad said he doesn’t owe the previous administration - which failed to implement their plans while in government – anything.

He was speaking at the Gauteng Energy Expo where the provincial government invited proposals from independent energy producers to lessen its dependence on Eskom.

Amad said his coalition government plans on exploiting the lack of red-tape regulations - due to the state of disaster on the energy crisis - to procure emergency energy from independent power producers.

Unlike his predecessor, Thapelo said their plan will be a joint strategy with the provincial government.

“We also looked into alternative energies. How do we make sure we employ alternative energies so that we can give the city an expression where if the conventional electricity is not there, we will plug in alternatives.”