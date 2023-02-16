AKA's new album 'Mass Country' to be released as planned

The late rapper's family said Supa Mega's fourth studio album, Mass Country, will be released on 24 February as originally planned.

CAPE TOWN – The family of Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, has confirmed that the release of the late rapper’s latest album will still go ahead, despite his tragic death.

AKA and his friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were shot dead by two unknown gunmen as they were leaving a restaurant in Durban at the weekend.

Mass Country is set to be released on the 24th of February, according to a statement released on the muso's social media pages on Thursday.

"In the last two years, Mass Country has become AKA’s entire world. The Supa Mega constantly kept the album release momentum and anticipation high," reads the statement.

According to AKA’s long-time friend and business partner, Raphael Benza, the rapper worked hard on his latest music offering as he believed in giving his fans only quality work.

"The energy and the expectations from the Megacy fuelled him to make a masterpiece. We are delighted, even at our saddest moment, to share the music he left behind for us for eternity."

Another song off the new album, Company, will be released on Friday, the same day as the memorial service that will be held in the late rapper's memory.

The single was recorded in Los Angeles during his January holiday.

Despite their grief, AKA fans have taken to social media to thank the Forbes family for going ahead with the album's release.

Give thanks! Long Live Ⓜ️egacy Live Long 🪩 ' Mika'el 🥷🏾 (@MikeyMashila) February 16, 2023

Wonder what he was feeling in the creative process & when he decided on the title of the album... the irony! This'll slap- hard! #LongLiveSupaMega 🕊🤍 ' #TheLegacy (@MboMahocs) February 16, 2023

we streaming this album like theres no tomorrow as soon as it gets out !! ' fuego dont play (@tumifuego) February 16, 2023

AKA said this would be the biggest album ever... And I believe him ' I Am Zindzi Mandela🇿🇦 (@busi24) February 16, 2023

Tomorrow #Company MUST go gold on first day release. #LongLiveSuperMega #RIPAKA let’s properly celebrate the life of a music giant and legend 💔 he deserves it Nkosiyam, he deserves his flowers for the impact his music had on our own successes and lives 🙏🏽🙌🏽❤️ ' Nathi (@TheLegalLadyA) February 16, 2023

The award-winning hitmaker will be laid to rest in a private provincial funeral on Saturday.