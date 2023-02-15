Wits SRC raises donation target to R20m for students with historical debt

The Witwatersrand University student representative council said they increased the donation target to R20 million for students that have outstanding debts.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University's student representative council (SRC) said it has increased its target for donations to R20 million to assist students with historical debt.

On Tuesday, the council launched a clean-up project aimed at raising funds to help students who cannot register for the 2023 academic year because of outstanding debt.

The SRC said it raised R15 million in 2022, meaning they have raised their target by R5 million to accommodate more students.

It urged businesses across the city to donate towards the project, as the closing dates for the registration period was fast approaching.

Wits SRC secretary general Tshiamo Chuma said the turnout was encouraging.

“The turnout of the cleaning campaign was great. A lot of students and student activists supported the campaign. And we cleaned a lot of spots in Hillbrow and in Braamfontein."