WATCH: Kevin Hart leaves fans in stitches ahead of SA comedy tour

The comedian shared a video “training for tour in South Africa" ahead of his first show in Cape Town on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – Kevin Hart fans couldn’t get enough of a video posted on social media about his preparations for his 'Reality Check Tour' starting in Mzansi on Wednesday.

The American actor titled the video: “training for tour in South Africa”.

His moves left his followers in stitches, with some even offering to teach him how to improve on his feet and hip work.

The Jumanji actor was also reminded to pack his own electricity due to the country's power crisis.

Meanwhile, one social media user said that Hart’s tour comes at a time when South Africans need laughs and giggles.

#CapeTown, it's almost time for the @KevinHart4real #RealityCheckTour at the @GrandWestSA. Are you ready?



☑️ This is a phone, smartwatch & recording device free event

☑️ Show info 👉 https://t.co/9ZAQ8CvE65

☑️ Arrive early to avoid queues



🎫 Tickets from https://t.co/jj1YOmz9E6 pic.twitter.com/1BT9YXH5Tw ' BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) February 13, 2023

Mpho, the name locals have given him, will kick off his tour in Cape Town on Wednesday.

He will then do two shows in Pretoria on 17 and 18 February.