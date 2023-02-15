WATCH: EFF says at least 2,000 learners still not placed in Gauteng schools

The party is currently protesting outside the Gauteng education department's offices to demand the learners be placed in schools, citing a figure the department has disputed.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have gathered outside the Gauteng Department of Health Department, demanding that all children be allocated to schools.

The party is claiming that about 2,000 children in the province have not found a school yet.

However, the education department is disputing this figure.

EFF provincial leader Nkululeko Dunga said the party had received complaints from parents saying their children were sitting at home and not going to school.

“It is an unconstitutional thing for any student to not have a basic right to free and quality education, and that is what we are moving with as the EFF, and why we are here.”

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said while they had capacity issues, all learners from grades one to eight have been placed at a school.

“We have indicated where we were challenged and we were honest and we came forward to say we are challenged in these areas.”

Mabona said there were challenges in Kempton Park, where parents of about 300 children were refusing to send their children to a new satellite school, for safety reasons.