UP researchers examining indigenous aloe plant to help eradicate malaria

Molecules from the indigenous succulent could prevent the transmission of the malaria-carrying parasite by thwarting its life cycle, researchers have found.

CAPE TOWN - Scientific researchers at the University of Pretoria (UP) turned to an aloe plant to look at eradicating malaria.

Experts were focused on finding a drug that could prevent the transmission of the malaria-carrying parasite, Plasmodium falciparum, by thwarting its life cycle.

UP's Deputy Dean of Research and Postgraduate Education at the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences, Professor Vinesh Maharaj, explained: "We're undertaking a systematic study of most of our plants, our biodiversity samples in the country, and you know that South Africa has a huge biological resource in terms of its biodiversity plant samples around the country."

Maharaj said that the study was published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology, which investigated the efficacy of the indigenous succulent Aloe marlothii to bring an end the disease.

"This is what we've been researching as part of the treatment of malaria, or in fact trying to eradicate, is to find how can you stop the further transmission, and our research has shown that these molecules from this plant are quite unique in actually blocking this transmission and actually killing these sexual phases of the parasite."

