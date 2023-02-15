Two suspects linked to R400m cocaine bust in Cape Town due in court

The two suspects were caught on Monday, about six months after three of their alleged accomplices were arrested near a filling station on the N1 Highway.

In August, officials stopped the truck they were travelling in and found the large consignment of drugs hidden under false wooden boards.

The three men have been in custody since their arrest and are due back in the dock at the Khayelitsha Regional Court on Friday.