Tazne van Wyk's killer shouldn't have been allowed back into community: Activist

The serial rapist, who was out on parole at the time of the eight-year-old's murder was on Tuesday handed nine life sentences in the Western Cape High Court.

CAPE TOWN - An Elsies River activist said the man convicted and sentenced for raping and murdering eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk should not have been allowed back into their community.

On Tuesday, the serial rapist was handed nine life sentences in the Western Cape High Court.

READ: NPA welcomes 9 life sentences for Tazne van Wyk's killer

Of the 27 charges against him, four relate to Tazne's death while the rest involve crimes mostly of a sexual nature against minors and relatives - and for this reason, Eyewitness News is not naming him.

The accused was arrested in the Eastern Cape after the girl's disappearance from near her Elsies River home in February 2020, and then led police to her body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

The accused was out on parole at the time of Tazne's murder and has been convicted of numerous crimes dating back to 1981.

He absconded from parole more than once.

An emotional Celesthea Piering spoke to Eyewitness News outside court on Tuesday.

"This is a monster out of our community that we just hope that in the future, the parole board will take the community in confidence to tell us about these people they let out in our community. Even though he absconded yet we didn't know that this kind of criminal, this kind of monster was in Elsies River."

Piering said residents must also speak out to ensure this never happens again.

"And we also urge community members to disclose this information for us activists so that we can tell our people to please keep our vulnerable women and children especially safe."