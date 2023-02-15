State of disaster on electricity: Solidarity's court challenge could change Act

The trade union is simultaneously taking aim at the Disaster Management Act under which the decision was taken, arguing it’s vague and overbroad.

JOHANNESBURG - Solidarity’s court challenge of the current state of disaster over the electricity crisis, could result in changes to the Disaster Management Act.

The trade union this week launched an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria aimed at declaring as unconditional and invalid the decision to call a state of disaster.

Alternatively, it’s taking aim at the Disaster Management Act under which the decision was taken, arguing it’s vague and overbroad.

According to Solidarity, the current energy crisis doesn’t constitute a disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act, which it maintains was, in any case, never intended to address what the trade union calls “self-inflicted, systemic failure resulting from decades of mismanagement, incompetence, corruption and policy uncertainty."

And even if it did constitute a disaster, Solidarity argues the decision to call a state of disaster under the circumstances was flawed.

This is because existing legislation and contingency arrangements are sufficient to address the situation; there were no accompanying regulations; and it was driven by improper motives.

But if the court finds against Solidarity on all these points, it argues section 27 (1) (b) of the Disaster Management Act, which allows the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, to call a state of disaster in response to “other special circumstances” and which she relied on in this instance, should be declared unconstitutional.

Solidarity argues the section in question leaves the Minister with unlimited discretion to call a state of disaster “for any reason, regardless of whether it’s consistent with the purposes of the Act."

ALSO READ: