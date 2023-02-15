Speaker confident court will rule in her favour in ATM secret ballot matter

Judgment in the matter was reserved by a full bench on Tuesday, where the ATM argued that it was absurd to claim that the matter was moot because of the time that had elapsed since the December vote.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is confident that the Western Cape High Court will find that she took the right decision when she refused the African Transformation Movement (ATM) a secret ballot on an impeachment report against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Judgment in the matter was reserved by a full bench on Tuesday, where the ATM argued that it was absurd to claim that the matter was moot because of the time that had elapsed since the December vote.

The ATM has asked the court to set aside the Speaker's decision and order that the vote be held again, this time in secret.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that she did not believe that there was a legal basis for the court to grant the relief the ATM was seeking.

She's argued that there was no evidence to suggest that she determined the voting procedure to achieve a predetermined outcome.

The Speaker also told the court that her decision was independent and impartial and that she duly considered the reasons advanced by the ATM for a secret ballot.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo: "In considering how the question would be voted on, the Speaker argued that she did not presuppose that there was a default position for either a secret or open ballot."

The African National Congress (ANC) has sided with the Speaker's position, saying that the party simply rejected the report because of insufficient evidence to support an impeachment inquiry.

It added that this position could change, should more information come to light from the work of investigating authorities.