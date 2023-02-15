Saws issues warning of severe inclement conditions for Gauteng, EC

The South African Weather Service said this could lead to flooding and traffic disruptions.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng has been warned to brace for heavy downpours as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Wednesday issued an orange level 5 warning.

The province, especially over the southern region, could see a "significant impact" as a result of intense rainfall of between 50mm and 80mm.

Roads and settlements could become flooded and traffic flow is at risk of being disrupted, owing to major roads being flooded or closed.

Fast-flowing streams could also pose a danger, SAWS warned.

❗️Weather warning❗️ Orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain for today: 15/02/2023. pic.twitter.com/v285D3d0Wu ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 15, 2023

The same warning applies to the Eastern Cape.

Orange level 5 warning: Rain: Eastern Cape: 16/2/2023 11:00 - 17/2/2023 23:59 pic.twitter.com/wvyHPUjWkD ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 15, 2023

In a statement released on Monday, SAWS said the surface trough of an easterly wave of a slow-moving upper-air cut-off low-pressure system, which has wreaked havoc in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal currently moving over the western interior is creating a convergence zone over Gauteng and the eastern parts of the North West.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the rest of the week for a large part of the country.

KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga were issued an orange level 9 impact-based warnings earlier this week.

Mpumalanga and Limpopo have since had their weather notices downscaled to a yellow level 2 warning on Wednesday.