SAWS: Heavy rains to persist across parts of SA

At least 12 people have been killed due to the recent flooding in parts of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that heavy rain is expected to continue over the central and eastern parts of the country this week.

Earlier this week, the government announced a national state of disaster.

At least twelve people have been killed due to flooding, said the Co-operative Governance Department on Tuesday.

"The North West province is expecting a widespread chance of showers and thundershowers over the central western parts, the Gauteng province falling under the 60% chance of showers, as well as the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the southern parts of KwaZulu Natal," said forecaster, Lehlohonolo Thobela.