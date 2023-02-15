SA Post Office must cut at least 3,000 jobs to stay sustainable, says CEO

South African Post Office CEO Nomkhita Mona said that the Post Office had a staff compliment of over 12,500 people whose salaries make up 68% of its budget. She said that for the Post Office to continue to operate, it needed to drastically shed costs.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Post Office CEO Nomkhita Mona said that about 1,700 employees had left the parastatal by taking voluntary severance packages.

She has confirmed that the parastatal needs to retrench at least 3,000 employees in order for it to stay sustainable and urgent measures are being taken to turn its financial situation around.

Mona said that the Post Office had a staff complement of over 12,500 people whose salaries make up 68% of its budget.

She said that for the Post Office to continue to operate, it needed to drastically shed costs.

Mona said that the idea of retrenchments at the entity was first introduced by an administrator hired by SAPO in 2012.

"When he left, he said 'here is a blueprint'. He called it a strategic turnaround plan and said for this entity to have a chance to even turn around, you need to lose 5,725 jobs. This is in 2012 already, so we're not even introducing a new thing here," Mona said.