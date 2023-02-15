Go

Revenge a dish best served cold: Sonia Booth launches cheesecake ice cream

The latest business venture follows cheating claims Sonia made against her husband, Matthew, in November 2022 in what has now been dubbed #cheesecakegate.

Sonia Booth launches her very own cheesecake ice cream. Photo: Twitter
15 February 2023 15:45

CAPE TOWN – Sonia Booth has launched a cheesecake-flavoured ice cream, a few months after what was dubbed as #cheesecakegate by social media users.

In a string of viral tweets in November 2022, the beauty queen accused her former professional footballer husband, Matthew, of cheating.

"Show me some love by purchasing the Marula Cheesecake Passion Ice Cream," wrote Sonia on the eve of Valentine's Day.

The limited edition ice cream has been met with much excitement, with some of her followers asking for it to be made available nationwide.

Timeline

