Revenge a dish best served cold: Sonia Booth launches cheesecake ice cream

The latest business venture follows cheating claims Sonia made against her husband, Matthew, in November 2022 in what has now been dubbed #cheesecakegate.

CAPE TOWN – Sonia Booth has launched a cheesecake-flavoured ice cream, a few months after what was dubbed as #cheesecakegate by social media users.

In a string of viral tweets in November 2022, the beauty queen accused her former professional footballer husband, Matthew, of cheating.

"Show me some love by purchasing the Marula Cheesecake Passion Ice Cream," wrote Sonia on the eve of Valentine's Day.

Needless to say, I don't have a Valentines. Show me some love by purchasing the Marula Cheesecake Passion Ice Cream (R50). Add R40 for delivery (blame the Minister of Fuel). Only 50 tubs made for tomorrow because loadshedding e re tshwere ka di washene. pic.twitter.com/Hatep27Kq6 ' I was Sonia before Booth! (@SoniaBoothZA) February 13, 2023

The limited edition ice cream has been met with much excitement, with some of her followers asking for it to be made available nationwide.

Nope, the Chai Latte & Cinnamon flavour is 😋#MarulaCheesecakePassion https://t.co/Di3u08q9oA ' I was Sonia before Booth! (@SoniaBoothZA) February 15, 2023

U can order anyday... https://t.co/HcC40Df4qg ' I was Sonia before Booth! (@SoniaBoothZA) February 15, 2023