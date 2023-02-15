Ramaphosa sends condolences to families of Makhado bus crash victims

President Cyril Ramaphosa also wished the survivors a speedy recovery as he feared that the crash may have left them with trauma and psychological scars.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash in Makhado, Limpopo.

A bus transporting commuters from Louis Trichardt to different villages in the Vhembe district collided with a cash-in-transit vehicle on the N1 highway on Monday, leaving at least 21 people dead.

At least 68 others were left with serious injuries and have been admitted to various nearby hospitals for medical care.

While the death toll in the fatal bus crash in Makhado, Limpopo, has risen to 21, the seats of the bus and the victims clothing items can be seen floating in the river. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/a4ufwng7eH ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2023

President Ramaphosa has cautioned motorists to practice patience on the road, alluding to the possibility that the fatal crash may have been a result of impatience.

He said that accidents of this magnitude had a severe impact on the local economy as many businesses had now lost employees.

Meanwhile, Makhado Mayor Samuel Munyai is expected to visit some of the victims and provide an update on the way forward on Wednesday.