Project Cheetah: SA to move 12 big cats to India

India has not had a cheetah population since 1952 when the cats were wiped out due to hunting.

CAPE TOWN - Twelve wild cheetahs from South Africa will be headed for India.

The University of Pretoria’s faculty of veterinary science professor, Adrian Tordiffe, said the big cats are going to be moved as part of an agreement between the two governments.

The 12 wild cheetahs – which are between the ages of two and four years - are set to leave the country for India on Friday.

Professor Tordiffe said the basis of the relocation is to re-introduce the species in India.

He added that this population of cheetahs existed in India before but was wiped out in 1952 because of hunting.

“This is part of the project that we will continue for the next five to 10 years until we can establish a viable population in India.”

Tordiffe said South Africa has a big population of these wild cats, adding that they will end up wiping out whichever animals they hunt.

"Cheetahs are very rarely that you going to find them running on the streets. They are not as nearly dangerous as the tiger. Anyway, we have no record of any cheetah causing the death of a human being."

However, Tordiffe said while India will not be sending any animals to South Africa in return – the project will help with research projects between the two countries.