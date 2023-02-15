Preliminary report on deadly Limpopo crash: involved bus not the cause

A bus transporting commuters from Louis Trichardt to different villages in the Vhembe District Municipality collided with a cash-in-transit vehicle, resulting in the loss of 21 lives.

MAKHADO - The police's preliminary investigation report into the deadly bus crash in Makhado clears the condition of the bus company of any wrongdoing.

A bus transporting commuters from Louis Trichardt to different villages in the Vhembe District Municipality collided head-on with a Cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle on the N1 highway on Monday.

The crash claimed the lives of 21 people and left scores with critical injuries.

The preliminary report revealed that the bus was indeed roadworthy with little to no evidence that it may have caused the fatal Makhado crash.

It highlighted that the CIT van was attempting to overtake another car on a narrow one-lane freeway and collided with the bus - which then rolled into a nearby river.

But Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said she will await the final report - as the details in the preliminary report are different from the information supplied by the survivors.

"Until such time we get a final report, that is when we will have the full details. If it indeed not the bus of the driver that was wrong, we will then have to go to the families and explain what our findings are."

Chikunga met with some of the survivors earlier on Wednesday who all said that the bus driver was in the wrong.