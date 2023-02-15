Postbank moves to overhaul IT system preventing payment of grants

Sassa and Post Bank were in front of Parliament’s social development committee explaining the hiccups in grant payments since the Post Office transferred the contract to Post Bank.

CAPE TOWN - The Postbank said it’s getting on top of information technology challenges that have prevented scores of grant beneficiaries from accessing their money in recent months.

The system has also been fraught with cyber-attacks that forced the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to stop or even reverse payments in some instances.

Sassa and the Postbank were before Parliament’s social development committee on Wednesday to explain the hitches since the contract with the South Africa Post Office (Sapo) was transferred to the Postbank in October.

Sassa said it had no choice but to end its agreement with Sapo which could not deliver on the timeous payments of grants.

But moving the R1.4 billion a year contract to the Postbank has been just as problematic - albeit for different reasons.

Around 46% of the country’s 18 million grant recipients receive their money through the Postbank, which still does not have a banking licence.

Postbank executive Neo Moja said that the bank is now on top of its network challenges.

"The effort that we’ve taken to stabilise the environment is bearing fruit. We’ve seen in January there’s not been a lot of inconveniences and we are ensuring that we can keep up the momentum and even improve to a point where someone shouldn’t even know there is a bank. They should just forget there’s a bank and just start transacting."

Sassa said the contract with the Postbank will be re-evaluated at the end of March.