Players stunned as SA Hockey Association pulls out of FIH Pro League

The decision the pull the national men's hockey team out of the elite level league caught many by surprise as it was announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday, while the SA Hockey Association (SAHA) gave no reason for their shock decision.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will not participate in the FIH Pro League after the sport’s governing body in the country decided not to join the competition for the 2023/24 season.

After a thorough analysis, the @SA_Hockey has decided not to join #FIHProLeague for the next season, consequently, the runners-up of the Nations Cup, @irishhockey, have been invited to join the league.



The withdrawal caught the players by surprise as none of them, nor the coaches, were consulted or given warning before the move was made. Team captain Dayaan Cassiem could not hide his displeasure as he took to social media to voice his frustration.

“Disappointed, frustrated and broken at the fact that SA Hockey has decided to pull out of the Pro League. After a hard fight to win the FIH Nations Cup in Potchefstroom, I'm beyond disappointed by this decision. We always seem to make monumental steps forward only to be pulled right back to where we started. We as players give everything, sacrifice a lot and deserve more than what we've been given,” Cassiem said.

The SA team qualified for the Pro League by virtue of winning the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Potchefstroom in November, despite missing several senior players due to injury and unavailability. The competition features the best teams in the sport, including world champions Germany and powerhouses Australia, Argentina, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Participating against the game’s eight leading nations on a consistent basis would have helped the development of the national team ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics after they finished 11th at the recently concluded World Cup in India.

As a result of the latest developments, Nations League runners-up, Ireland, have accepted the invitation to replace South Africa.