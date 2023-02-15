NPA welcomes 9 life sentences for Tazne van Wyk's killer

After handing down the sentence on Tuesday, the high court in Cape Town also ordered that the convicted serial rapist's name be entered into the national register for sex offenders.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it was satisfied with the nine life sentences handed down to the man who raped and killed eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

He was convicted of 21 of the 27 charges against him.

Four of the charges relate to Tazne's death, while the rest involve crimes mostly of a sexual nature against minors and relatives. It is for this reason that Eyewitness News won't name him.

The accused was arrested in the Eastern Cape after Van Wyk's disappearance from near her Elsies River home in February 2020.

He later led police to her body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

After handing down the sentence on Tuesday, the high court in Cape Town also ordered that the convicted serial rapist's name be entered into the national register for sex offenders.

"The victims have received justice," said NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

"As we have heard how the judge described him, that he's a cunning and dangerous criminal who does not deserve to be around people and he's a danger to women and children, and we are happy that he's been given nine life terms and a couple of other years on top of that."